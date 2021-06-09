Cape airport to renew contract to Chicago

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - At Monday’s City Council meeting, members will review and vote on a new proposal from United Airlines and its operation company Sky West, to keep direct flights from Cape Girardeau to Chicago, Ill.

Currently, there are two flights daily from Cape to Chicago, with the partnership that was established in 2017. Airport manager Katrina Amos said the renewed contract will not affect current ticket prices or change the way passengers are serviced.

“I think this service has been a benefit to the community. It offers an affordable service to a large hub in Chicago being Chicago O’Hare. And so, from there you can pretty much go anywhere in the world, and I just thin, it’s a really good fit for our community. But it’s ultimately up to US DOT to make the final decision. But they do take the communities recommendation into consideration,” said Amos.

If approved, the new contract will last three years instead of the previous two-year contract, which Amos says will give the airport more time to rebound and continue to grow the travel service for its customers.

Previously, the Cape regional airport was contracted with Cape Air before expanding its service to Sky West to offer more outgoing flights.

