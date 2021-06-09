Annual Fourth of July fireworks show returns to Carbondale

CARBONDLAE, Ill. (KFVS) - The annual Fourth of July fireworks show is returning to Carbondale this year.

The display will take place on Southern Illinois University’s campus.

The event will be held on Sunday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m.

For the best viewing, spectators should park and watch the display from the Banterra Center parking lots 18 and 56.

Overflow parking will be directed to lot 89, north of the Banterra Center.

At 6 p.m., campus road closures will begin and parking lots 37 and 52 will close.

All cars must be removed by 6 p.m.

Douglas Drive, from Evergreen to Lincoln, and Saluki Drive, from Douglas to Arena Drive, will be closed.

The roads will reopen following the fireworks display.

Parking along Route 51 or other roadways to view the fireworks is prohibited.

In the event of rain, the fireworks display will occur on Monday, July 5, at 9:15 p.m.

