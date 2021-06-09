Heartland Votes
Advertisement

All lanes of I-24 blocked by multi-vehicle crash at 27mm in Marshall Co.

By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking all lanes of Interstate 24 near the 27 mile marker.

Multiple agencies are responding and Marshall County has asked for mutual aid backup at the crash site.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle may have entered I-24 from the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 going the wrong way.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to access the crash site.

Estimated duration is four hours.

Through traffic on I-24 eastbound should consider a detour from the i-24/L-69 Exit 25 Interchange by heading south on I-69 to Exit 47, then take U.S. 68 East to reconnect to I-24 at Cadiz Exit 65.

Through traffic on I-24 westbound should consider a detour via Grand Rivers Exit 31 North on KY 453 to KY 983, then follow U.S. 60 West to return to I-24 at Exit 16 or Exit 11.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two...
Illinois man’s body found in gas tanker hauled by truck
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest
According to Marion police, a body was found on Tuesday, June 8 at the current demolition site...
Body found at demolition site in Marion, Ill.
The shooter was identified as Rodrrick Davon “Lucky” Moore.
1 person killed in Lone Oak, Ky. shooting, suspect arrested in Arkansas
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Southern Illinois Businesses working to get ready for when the state fully reopens Friday.
Southern Illinois Businesses Preparing for State Fully reopening Friday
The parks that the community Wi-Fi access is in are Shawnee Park, Indian Park, Capaha Park,...
Cape Girardeau parks now equipped with Wi-Fi
The goal is to create a walking team with co-workers, family or friends and raise donations of...
Virtual Heart Walk scheduled for Saturday
Annual Heart Walk
Annual Heart Walk