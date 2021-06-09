All lanes of I-24 blocked by multi-vehicle crash at 27mm in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking all lanes of Interstate 24 near the 27 mile marker.

Multiple agencies are responding and Marshall County has asked for mutual aid backup at the crash site.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle may have entered I-24 from the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 going the wrong way.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to access the crash site.

Estimated duration is four hours.

Through traffic on I-24 eastbound should consider a detour from the i-24/L-69 Exit 25 Interchange by heading south on I-69 to Exit 47, then take U.S. 68 East to reconnect to I-24 at Cadiz Exit 65.

Through traffic on I-24 westbound should consider a detour via Grand Rivers Exit 31 North on KY 453 to KY 983, then follow U.S. 60 West to return to I-24 at Exit 16 or Exit 11.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.