408 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 408 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Wednesday, June 9.

In addition, more than 68 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,386,262 cases, including 22,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since Tuesday night, laboratories have reported 41,758 specimens for a total of 24,991,516 and 797 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 209 patients were in the ICU and 109 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 2-8, 2021 is 1.3 percent.

A total of 11,759,105 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.