408 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 408 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Wednesday, June 9.
In addition, more than 68 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,386,262 cases, including 22,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Since Tuesday night, laboratories have reported 41,758 specimens for a total of 24,991,516 and 797 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 209 patients were in the ICU and 109 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 2-8, 2021 is 1.3 percent.
A total of 11,759,105 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.
