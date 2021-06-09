Heartland Votes
Advertisement

3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in California hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and...
The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer were killed as they walked along a Southern California desert highway. A fourth girl lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed three young girls — two of them in wheelchairs — and critically injured a fourth as they walked along a Southern California desert highway.

The Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer died Saturday night as they strolled on the shoulder of a road in Lucerne Valley.

Her mother tells KNBC-TV that 14-year-old Natalie Cole lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.

The CHP recovered a pickup truck.

Witnesses say the driver and passenger got out and looked at the bodies before running away.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two...
Illinois man’s body found in gas tanker hauled by truck
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest
A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep on Rend Lake Dam.
1 dead in motorcycle, Jeep crash on Rend Lake Dam
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 63 on Monday, June 7.
Gov. Parson signs prescription drug monitoring bill

Latest News

Remains discovered at demolition site in Marion
Remains discovered at demolition site in Marion
Fireworks shortage
Fireworks shortage
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
All-clear after unspecified threat locks down Pearl Harbor
If you're planning your own home fireworks show for Independence Day, you may not get the bang...
Heartland fireworks store prepares for shortage