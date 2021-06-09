1 person killed in Lone Oak, Ky. shooting, suspect arrested in Arkansas

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person has died following a shooting in Lone Oak, Kentucky.

On June 8, 2021 at 11:30 pm, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 211 Colony Drive in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located two gunshot victims.

One victim was identified as Darrius White, 20.

Deputies attempted life saving measures, but White died from his injuries.

The second victim was identified as Jeffery Concentine Jr.

Concentine Jr. was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were able to identify the shooter as Rodrrick Davon “Lucky” Moore.

A warrant for Moore’s arrest was obtained.

He is facing murder and first degree assault charges.

As the investigation continued, deputies were able to determine that Moore had fled to Arkansas.

Contact was made with law enforcement professionals from the Blytheville Police Department in Arkansas.

They were provided with photographs of Moore along with possible addresses.

At approximately 9:28 a.m. on June 9, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Moore had successfully been taken into custody without incident.

Moore’s bond was set at one million dollars cash.

This investigation is still on going.

No additional information is available at this time.

