Southern 7 Head Start to open new learning centers

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Head Start will open two new learning centers, one in Anna and the other in Golconda.

Both centers are expected to open later in 2021.

Earlier in the year, the Anna Head Start center closed after the building was damaged in a storm.

The new Anna Head Start will include a modern facility that’s closer to schools in the Anna School District, indoor play area and easy access for delivery and pick-up of children.

The Golconda Head Start center will be new for the region. Children ages 6 weeks to three years will be enrolled in the program.

There currently is not a head start program in Pope County.

Enrollment is open at each Southern Seven Head Start, including the two new centers.

In order to enroll your child, you will need the child’s birth certificate and proof of family income such as one month of pay stubs or 2020 W2s or taxes.

Head Start is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It serves families with young children age birth to five.

Services include education, school readiness, social service, health and family involvement.

