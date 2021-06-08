Scattered storms expected today, isolated severe weather possible

Today will likely be the wettest day of the week, with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected. Through the late morning, afternoon and evening hours there is a small chance of a severe storm. The biggest threat will be for a damaging wind gust. Outside of the storms it will be muggy and warm, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. More scattered storms are expected on your Wednesday. The rain and thunderstorm threat will start to go down by the end of the week into the weekend. As rain chances drop off, high temperatures climb. Afternoon highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

