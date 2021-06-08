Heartland Votes
Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible again tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. An area of low pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere continues to move east across our northern counties. This is allowing scattered showers and occasional storms to develop across the Heartland. This activity will weaken and become more isolated during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer. It will continue to be very muggy across the area. A few scattered showers will be possible along with a few thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 80s.

