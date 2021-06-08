Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scam alert: Imposters pose as FEMA officials to trick grieving family members

Scammers are using a new United States federal program that helps to pay for funeral expenses...
Scammers are using a new United States federal program that helps to pay for funeral expenses of people who died from COVID-19 as a chance to steal personal information from bereaved family members. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(Damian Dovarganes | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Scammers are using a new United States federal program that helps to pay for funeral expenses of people who died from COVID-19 as a chance to steal personal information from bereaved family members.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the scam involves someone calling, emailing or texting to say they are from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or another government agency, as part of the official COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program.

The “government official” claims you qualify for financial assistance, but first they need personal information to register you for the program. Scammers may ask for the name, birth date and social security number of a deceased family member – which could lead to identity theft.

Some scammers posing as FEMA also say they are following up on your COVID-19 vaccine, telling people they didn’t fill out all their paperwork.

How to spot this scam

  • The real version of the FEMA program has no deadline to apply, so you don’t need to take immediate action. No cap on funding has been set, so funds are not going to run out.
  • Be wary of out-of-the-blue calls, emails or text messages claiming to be from the government for this FEMA program and others. In general, government officials will not contact you using these methods unless you called the agency beforehand or applied for funeral assistance.
  • Think something seems suspicious? Reach out to the agency directly. If you doubt that a FEMA representative is legitimate, hang up the phone or stop emailing. Contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline, 866-720-5721. You also may contact local police.
  • Check for lookalikes. Research to see if the government agency or organization that contacted you actually exists. Scammers often make up names of agencies and/or grants.
  • Do not pay any money for a “free” government grant or program. It is not really free if there is a fee involved. A real government agency will not ask for an advanced processing fee. Instead, find out if the agency is legitimate by checking grants.gov.

If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep on Rend Lake Dam.
1 dead in motorcycle, Jeep crash on Rend Lake Dam
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest
Laura Wibbenmeyer says numerous showers and thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon and...
First Alert: Scattered storms, showers tonight
Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 63 on Monday, June 7.
Gov. Parson signs prescription drug monitoring bill
Army Sgt. Lloyd A. Alumbaugh, 21, of Jasper, was killed during the Korean War. He was accounted...
Mo. Korean War soldier’s remains identified

Latest News

He approached the girls, screaming obscenities, and then turned and punched Romina with a...
Girl, 9, punched while walking on sidewalk
A woodchuck hitches a ride to shore on a dog's back.
Woodchuck hitches ride to shore on dog’s back
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline CEO: Ransom payment among my ‘toughest decisions’
FILE – This image taken from file video shows columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Fed lawyers: Trump not liable for ‘crude’ remarks at accuser
People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London,...
Trudeau denounces truck attack that killed 4 in Muslim family