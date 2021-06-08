Heartland Votes
Saline Co. reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department was notified on June 8, of four residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.(Source: WVUE)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on June 8, of four residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s
  • Male: 1 in their 30s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,770 lab confirmed positives, including 57 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,811 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 511 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

