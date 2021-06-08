Saline Co. reports 4 more COVID-19 cases
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on June 8, of four residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s
- Male: 1 in their 30s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,770 lab confirmed positives, including 57 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,811 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 511 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
