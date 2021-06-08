Heartland Votes
ReaderLink opens warehouse in Marion

By Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - One of the nations largest book distributors opened a new warehouse in southern Illinois.

ReaderLink is now occupying space in the old Circuit City warehouse in Marion. Senator Dale Fowler, of the 59th district, says this is really exciting for southern Illinois.

“They love the geographic location of southern Illinois,” says Fowler

That’s part of the reason ReaderLink decided to move a distribution warehouse to Marion.

“They love our interstate access, and this building was a huge benefit to have it available. It had been vacated for many years,” said Fowler.

Employees began work for Readerlink on Monday.

They are still currently looking for employees to join their team.

“Between phase 1A and phase 1B, they’re looking. It’s going to be approximately about 100. Somewhere between 90-100 jobs. And then, in time, when more space becomes available at the Circuit City building, they plan on future expansions,” said Fowler

According to Fowler, currently they are in phase 1A and have around 17 people working for them.

Here is how you can apply.

“Man-Tra-Con is helping with the interview process and helping promote that these jobs are available, so they can contact Man-Tra-Con,” said Fowler.

Fowler says it was actually a battle to get ReaderLink in Southern Illinois.

They were also considering a neighboring state.

“We were actually in competition with Indiana actually, so that was very strategic. So, the fact they chose southern Illinois over Indiana is a great plus. It’s a great talking point for southern Illinois,” said Fowler.

Fowler also stated that he is in contact with economic developers in Marion about trying to find grant opportunities or incentives for ReaderLink.

Fowler is also hopeful after the first two phases of hiring are completed, ReaderLink is going to expand and need to hire more employees.

