Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ohio couple’s maternity shoot goes viral thanks to beaming ‘Buckshot’

‘Best maternity session ever’
Buckshot the horse stole the show at a recent maternity shoot in Greater Cincinnati!
Buckshot the horse stole the show at a recent maternity shoot in Greater Cincinnati!(PhotographybyKristen/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Greater Cincinnati couple’s maternity photoshoot went viral over the weekend thanks to a horse named Buckshot.

Buckshot, one of several horses at the shoot, sidled up beside Amanda Eckstein and Phillip Werner as the photographer was taking photos.

Then the expressive equine stole the show.

“THIS photo session... I laughed so hard!” The photographer, Kristen, wrote on Facebook. “Who knew when I told THIS horse to smile, he would!! Best maternity session ever with Amanda Eckstein.”

As of this writing, the post has more than 25,000 likes, 75,000 shares and 6,200 comments.

On Monday, Kristen followed up the post with more photos from the same session... these without Buckshot.

THIS photosession…I laughed so hard! Who knew when I told THIS horse to smile, he would!! Best maternity session ever...

Posted by Photography By Kristen on Friday, June 4, 2021

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two...
Illinois man’s body found in gas tanker hauled by truck
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest
A body was discovered at a demolition site.
Body discovered at demolition site in Marion
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a small chance of a severe storm through the late morning,...
First Alert: Thunderstorms expected throughout the day

Latest News

Remains discovered at demolition site in Marion
Remains discovered at demolition site in Marion
Fireworks shortage
Fireworks shortage
If you're planning your own home fireworks show for Independence Day, you may not get the bang...
Heartland fireworks store prepares for shortage
Butler County law enforcement needs your help solving a recent string of car thefts and other...
Butler County asks for the public’s help in stopping crime
Three Rivers Board of Realtors, Downtown Poplar Bluff Inc., and Bank of Missouri host downtown...
Poplar Bluff to hold downtown open house