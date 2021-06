RISCO, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake near Risco on early Tuesday morning, June 8.

According to the preliminary report, it was recorded about 1 mile west of Risco and 24.9 miles north-northeast of Kennett.

It had a depth of 5 kilometers.

