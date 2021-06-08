Heartland Votes
Illinois man’s body found in gas tanker hauled by truck

Police say a southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two...
Police say a southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two truck drivers noticed the fuel was not flowing smoothly during unloading.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BUCKLEY, Ill. (AP) - Police say a southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two truck drivers noticed the fuel was not flowing smoothly during unloading.

Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum tells WCIA-TV that the drivers were trying to unload the tanker Friday at a gas transfer hub in Iroquois County when they found the body after opening the tanker to determine why the fuel wasn’t flowing smoothly.

WICS-TV reports that Illinois State Police identified the dead man as 29-year-old Garrett Mayer of Nashville, Illinois.

An autopsy was conducted Saturday, and toxicology results are pending. The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Mayer’s death.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

