IDPH reports 365 new COVID-19 cases

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 365 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 11 additional deaths on Tuesday, June 8.

In addition, more than 68 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,385,854 cases, including 22,974 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

To date, 24,949,758 COVID-19 cases have been conducted.

As of Monday night, 791 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 226 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 1-7, 2021 is 1.3 percent.

A total of 11,708,874 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday midnight.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.