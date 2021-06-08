Heartland Votes
IDPH reports 365 new COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 365 new confirmed and probable cases...
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 365 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 11 additional deaths on Tuesday, June 8.(WWNY)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In addition, more than 68 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,385,854 cases, including 22,974 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

To date, 24,949,758 COVID-19 cases have been conducted. 

As of Monday night, 791 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 226 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 1-7, 2021 is 1.3 percent.

A total of 11,708,874 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday midnight. 

