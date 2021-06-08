Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Free health clinics coming to parts of the Heartland

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - A no cost medical, optical and dental program is coming to the Heartland in several cities next week.

It’s called Operation Healthy Delta and is an Innovative Readiness Training program made possible through a partnership with the U.S. Military Reserved Forces, Delta Area Economic Opportunity Cooperation and the Shawnee Development Council.

This program will be in three cities for eight days which consist of Miner and Caruthersville in Missouri and Metropolis in Illinois.

DAEOC Vice President Hillary Hamra said anyone can come to this event if they need care.

“We see approximately 5,000 patients during the eight days they are operating their clinic,” Hamra said. “Those that have no insurance or are underinsured are invited to come. There’s no cost. There’s no billing information that is taken, there is no ID.”

Masks are required for this event.

The clinic starts on June 15 and lasts through June 21.

“On Tuesdays and Thursdays, we will be open late that day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Everything else is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We will do only a 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday the 20 which is Father’s Day,” Hamra said.

Locations for the event are as follows:

  • Minor- First Baptist Church
  • Caruthersville- Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eastwood Memorial Methodist Church
  • Metropolis- Massac County High School.

This is a service for anyone.

Hamra said there is no county or state restrictions.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two...
Illinois man’s body found in gas tanker hauled by truck
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest
A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep on Rend Lake Dam.
1 dead in motorcycle, Jeep crash on Rend Lake Dam
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 63 on Monday, June 7.
Gov. Parson signs prescription drug monitoring bill

Latest News

Remains discovered at demolition site in Marion
Remains discovered at demolition site in Marion
Fireworks shortage
Fireworks shortage
If you're planning your own home fireworks show for Independence Day, you may not get the bang...
Heartland fireworks store prepares for shortage
Butler County law enforcement needs your help solving a recent string of car thefts and other...
Butler County asks for the public’s help in stopping crime
Three Rivers Board of Realtors, Downtown Poplar Bluff Inc., and Bank of Missouri host downtown...
Poplar Bluff to hold downtown open house