Free health clinics coming to parts of the Heartland

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - A no cost medical, optical and dental program is coming to the Heartland in several cities next week.

It’s called Operation Healthy Delta and is an Innovative Readiness Training program made possible through a partnership with the U.S. Military Reserved Forces, Delta Area Economic Opportunity Cooperation and the Shawnee Development Council.

This program will be in three cities for eight days which consist of Miner and Caruthersville in Missouri and Metropolis in Illinois.

DAEOC Vice President Hillary Hamra said anyone can come to this event if they need care.

“We see approximately 5,000 patients during the eight days they are operating their clinic,” Hamra said. “Those that have no insurance or are underinsured are invited to come. There’s no cost. There’s no billing information that is taken, there is no ID.”

Masks are required for this event.

The clinic starts on June 15 and lasts through June 21.

“On Tuesdays and Thursdays, we will be open late that day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Everything else is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We will do only a 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday the 20 which is Father’s Day,” Hamra said.

Locations for the event are as follows:

Minor- First Baptist Church

Caruthersville- Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eastwood Memorial Methodist Church

Metropolis- Massac County High School.

This is a service for anyone.

Hamra said there is no county or state restrictions.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.