Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff’s office warns residents about Facebook Marketplace scams

Facebook Marketplace Police Dept
Facebook Marketplace Police Dept
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s office said in a statement they are experiencing more scams revolving around Facebook Marketplace.

The statement said often the seller will often include a sad story about why they are selling the item for so low.

The service will send a fraudulent email that appears to be from eBay but is not.

The seller will request that the goods be paid for using eBay gift cards, Apple iTunes gift cards, Green Dot credit cards or Walmart money orders, among other types of payment.

After the item is paid for, the item won’t be delivered and your money will be gone.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office reminds residents that legitimate sellers won’t ask for payment via a gift card.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest
Police say a southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two...
Illinois man’s body found in gas tanker hauled by truck
A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep on Rend Lake Dam.
1 dead in motorcycle, Jeep crash on Rend Lake Dam
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 63 on Monday, June 7.
Gov. Parson signs prescription drug monitoring bill

Latest News

This is a service for anyone. There are no county or state restrictions.
Free clinics coming to parts of the Heartland
The Annabelle Festival kicks off this weekend where up to a thousand people are expected at the...
Annabelle Festival to be held in Anna
A body was discovered at a demolition site.
Body discovered at demolition site in Marion
Body found at demolition site in Marion
Body found at demolition site in Marion
Annabelle Festival in Anna
Annabelle Festival in Anna