Franklin County Sheriff’s office warns residents about Facebook Marketplace scams

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s office said in a statement they are experiencing more scams revolving around Facebook Marketplace.

The statement said often the seller will often include a sad story about why they are selling the item for so low.

The service will send a fraudulent email that appears to be from eBay but is not.

The seller will request that the goods be paid for using eBay gift cards, Apple iTunes gift cards, Green Dot credit cards or Walmart money orders, among other types of payment.

After the item is paid for, the item won’t be delivered and your money will be gone.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office reminds residents that legitimate sellers won’t ask for payment via a gift card.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.