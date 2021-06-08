Heartland Votes
First Alert: Thunderstorms expected throughout the day

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KFVS) - Today will likely be the wettest day of the week, with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a small chance of a severe storm through the late morning, afternoon and evening hours.

The biggest threat will be for a damaging wind gusts.

FIRST ALERT: A few isolated severe storms possible today! Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but the hail and...

Posted by Laura Wibbenmeyer KFVS on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Outside of the storms, it will be muggy and warm, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

More scattered storms are expected tomorrow. The rain and thunderstorm threat will start to go down by the end of the week into the weekend.

As rain chances drop off, high temperatures climb. Afternoon highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

