Cicada blamed for causing car crash in Ohio

Cincinnati police said a cicada caused a driver to crash a car on Monday.
Cincinnati police said a cicada caused a driver to crash a car on Monday.(Cincinnati Police/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT
CINCINNATI (AP) — An amorous cicada was blamed for causing a car crash in Ohio.

The insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night, Cincinnati police said. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle.

The motorist sustained minor injuries, but police tweeted photos showing the car was heavily damaged.

Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They’re part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate.

Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.

