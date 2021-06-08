Heartland Votes
Carbondale man sentenced for aggravated battery of a child

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 26-year-old Clayton Ellet of Carbondale has been sentenced to fifteen years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a child.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was notified on November 29, 2019 that a child was taken to Carbondale Memorial Hospital for bruising on his body and a brain bleed, which required an emergency surgery.

The child had to be transported to Children’s Hospital in St Louis. Physicians determined that the child’s injuries were the result of non-accidental trauma.

Ellet was arrested on December 1, 2020.

The child has since recovered.

After Ellet’s time in prison is up, he will have to serve three years of mandatory supervised release.

