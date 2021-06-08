Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. to begin new career exploration program for youth

This program will be open to young men and women, ages 15-20 years old. (Source: Cape...
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Boy Scouts of America have partnered together to provide a new career exploration program for youth.

The Boy Scouts of America’s Exploring program provides exciting activities and mentorship for youth looking to discover their future.

This program will be open to young men and women, ages 15-20 years old.

Interested youth and their parents are invited to an open house on Tuesday, June 22 at 6:30pm at Fire Station #1 located at 1 S. Sprigg St. in Cape.

Fire and EMS Career Exploring combines some classroom training with hands-on lessons.

Youth will get to experience firsthand what it’s like to be a fire fighter, EMT, first responder and more.

“The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is excited to partner with the Boy Scouts to offer this program for the young people in our area,” said Exploring Advisor Scott Bennett. “We are looking forward to building upon the successful Academy the department offered a few weeks ago and cannot wait to meet everyone and get started.”

