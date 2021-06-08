Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau City Council meeting highlights 6/7

Cape city council tonight proposed spending up to 52,800 dollars for a new mural on the river side of the floodwall.
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape City Council proposed spending up to $52,800 dollars for a new mural on the river side of the floodwall at the meeting on Monday, June 7.

The new mural would replace the one currently there.

The new Welcome to Cape Girardeau mural would be higher on the wall and painted with paint that would resist the elements.

The city also asked staff to continue on a plan to spend federal government COVID relief funds on city sewer and stormwater infrastructure. 

The federal money is limited in how it can be spent. 

The city has developed a proposal on how nearly $3 million could be used to separate stormwater drainage from sewer water. 

The plan would extend the life of the city’s waste treatment facilities. 

According to city reports nearly one-third of the water going through the treatment plant is runoff from rain and flooding.

