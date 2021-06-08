Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting traffic safety checkpoints

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that they will be periodically conducting traffic safety checkpoints.

The checkpoints will be at the following locations:

1. KY 121 South –MP3.187 to MP3.690

2. KY 121 South at the intersection of Henderson road

3. KY 121 North at the intersection of Bailey Road

4. KY HWY 80 West at the Calloway/Graves County Line

5. KY HWY 80 East at the Marshall County Line

6. US 641 South at the Tennessee State Line

7. US 641 North at the Marshall County Line

8. US 641 South at Barber Drive

9. KY 94 East at KY 280

10. KY 280 at Cohoon Road

11. KY 94 West at KY 893

12. South 12th Street between Glendale Road and the Murray City Limits

13. Main Street between 8th and 9th Streets

14. Wilshire Drive between Bailey Road and Vasser Dr.

15. Glendale Road between 9th and 12th Streets

16. Main Street between Industrial Road and the Murray City Limits

17. Chestnut Street at the intersection of 8th Street

18. US 641 North and Diuguid Drive

19. Doran Road at the intersection of Holiday Drive

20. North 16th Street at the intersection of Olive Street

21. KY 94 West at the intersection of Doran Road

22. South 4th Street from Sycamore Street to the Murray City Limits

23. Olive Street between 6th and 12th Streets

24. North 16th Street between KY 121 North and Diuguid Drive

25. KY 121 South at the Tennessee State Line

26. KY 94 East at Lancaster Road.

