Body discovered at demolition site in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A body has been discovered at a demolition site in Marion.

On Tuesday, June 8, a deceased body was located at the current demolition site of the Motel Marion.

The condition of the remains has not allowed investigators to identify the sex, race or, approximate age of the deceased.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The Marion Police Department, Williamson County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations (ISP-CSI) are investigating.

No other information is available at this time.

