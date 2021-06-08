Heartland Votes
Ballard Memorial High School names new principal

Tim Adams will replace Leslee Davis, who will become district director of pupil personnel on...
Tim Adams will replace Leslee Davis, who will become district director of pupil personnel on July 1.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Ballard Memorial High School named its new principal.

Tim Adams will replace Leslee Davis, who will become district director of pupil personnel on July 1.

“We are pleased to welcome Tim Adams to our administrative team as our newest principal,” said Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard superintendent. “Coach Adams brings experience, humility, and a plan for taking the successes of BMHS and building on them for a brighter future. He has years of successful administrative experience under his belt.”

Adams served as athletic director for one year, and has been a high school math teacher and head coach of the Lady Bomber basketball team for the last five years. Before that, he was head girls’ coach at Lone Oak High School for five years, and has coached boys and girls at the varsity, JV and freshman levels.

He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University.

Adams was a teacher and administrator in McCracken County for several years before going to Ballard.

“It is an honor to be chosen to as the next leader of Ballard Memorial High School,” Adams said. “I look forward to working with all stakeholders to make the best decisions, every day, for every student. We have an incredible staff and wonderful opportunities for our students, and we will focus on making sure that every student is prepared to transition to life after high school - whether that be by entering the workforce or attending college.”

He and his wife, Ballard Middle School teacher Holly Adams, live in West Paducah with one on and two daughters.

