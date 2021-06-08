Autism Support Now moves to new building in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local autism service is moving to a new, larger location to serve more children.

A new space will allow Autism Support Now to help more local kids.

A grand opening event on Tuesday unveiled the new location on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

Each floor of the new building will allow clients to be separated into two different groups based on each individual’s need.

The new space will also provide staff the opportunity to serve more clients.

“Our goal here is to help our kiddos become as independent as possible,” said Madison Legrand, Co-Clinical Director of Autism Support Now.

Autism support now is in their fifth year of operation.

Cape Girardeau is one of five clinic locations in Missouri.

“What we like to provide, or what our ABA services provide, is what the ladies talked about in terms of providing functional skills training for some of the older kids to become more independent in life,” said Susan Johnson, President of Autism Support Now.

With the new space, clients will learn independent skills such as resembling a room, folding laundry and social interactions.

“I think that every single opportunity for any individual who walks through the door, there is something for the,” said Cora Hendrix, Co-Clinical Director for Autism Support Now.

She says they can work on reaching milestones and learning to care for themselves.

“Day to day it can be defeating, which is very relatable to many families that we work with. But, on a longer term- a longer period- we see these kiddos just flourish,” said Hendrix.

Each child’s program is designed around their skill set

“Were so excited to be able to add this additional capacity here in Southeast Missouri and to be able to reach so many more families that we know are in need of these services,” Johnson said.

The Autism Center in Cape is currently seeing 15 clients at the new location.

They offer in clinic services from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. during the school year.

They also offer parent training.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.