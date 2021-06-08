Annabelle Festival to be held in Anna

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A festival is coming to the city of Anna this weekend with the spotlight on a flower.

The Annabelle Festival kicks off Friday, June 11.

Thousands of people are expected at the two-day event.

The festival will be held in the Anna City park this yea.

There will be plenty of vendors, kid games, a flower show and more.

Union County Chamber of Commerce Treasurer Debby McKibben says it’s important to also let the people know about the Annabelle hydrangeas and the education behind those flowers that originated in Anna.

“I really want to bring people to our town for something special,” McKibben said. “And since the Annabelle was registered here over 50-years-ago as the Annabelle hydrangea by Bon Hartline, we thought this was something really great that could be distinctive for our town.”

“We are proud that the Annabelle flower originated in Anna and we want to showcase that,” Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracey Smith said.

The flower was originally found in the early 1910s.

“The Kirkpatricks were riding out in the woods and they found this flower and brought it into town and gave it to neighbors and planted it in their yard and began to plant it in the area,” McKibben said. “Then, like I said, in 1960 Bon Hartline had it registered as a flower from this area.”

The event goes on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. while Saturday’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

