Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Troopers: Man drags pedestrian with car, then hides body

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road...
The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road early Sunday when Joseph Charles Strickland hit him with his car.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say a 28-year-old Florida man is accused of dragging the body of a pedestrian he struck with his car and then leaving it behind a bait shop.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road early Sunday when Joseph Charles Strickland hit him with his car.

He told his roommates he’d hit a deer. They pushed the car home.

The next morning a roommate called deputies.

Meanwhile, a human leg was spotted on a roadside.

Investigators used a cadaver dog to find the rest of the body and arrested Strickland on multiple charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep on Rend Lake Dam.
1 dead in motorcycle, Jeep crash on Rend Lake Dam
Rain is headed our way (Source: Pixabay)
FIRST ALERT: Rain moving into the Heartland
A crash is blocking a portion of I-24 in McCracken County.
I-24 eastbound back open after crash
A person shows displays two swords at the Cape Anime Con 2021 event.
Cape Anime Con 2021 kicks off in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, June 7 for the Benton Street expansion and improvement...
Benton St. expansion project in Eldorado, Ill. underway
Bicycle Enthusiasts from all over the country will be in Missouri next week to ride around the...
Bicycle Across Missouri to start June 14
Vice President Kamala Harris says Guatemalans should not try to get into the U.S. illegally.
‘Do not come’: Harris seeks ‘hope at home’ for Guatemalans
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Dry cleaners making a comeback
Dry cleaners making a comeback