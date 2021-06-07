Tracking more scattered storms today

Temperatures will be warm and muggy today, with more scattered storms expected. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 80s. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will get wet, but on and off rain and thunderstorms will be possible today and for the next several days. Outside of the storms, it will be muggy. Lows tonight will only drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. As we push deeper into the week, shower and thunderstorm chances will slowly drop. As rain chances fall by the weekend, temperatures will go up. Upper 80s to near 90 possible by Saturday.

