Heartland Votes
Scattered showers possible tonight. A few strong storms possible tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few thunderstorms this evening moving across the Heartland. Some of these storms have produced very heavy rainfall and gusty winds. This storms will likely weaken later this evening. Storms in Central Arkansas will move our way later tonight. These will likely weaken as well but could still produce a few heavy downpours and lightning strikes. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday we will be watching a small area of low pressure move our way. This will likely cause scattered showers and storms to develop across our area once again. It appears we will see more energy for storms tomorrow so a couple of the storms tomorrow afternoon could be on the strong side. Right now gusty winds and small hail appear to be the main threat. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

