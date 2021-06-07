Ribbon cutting scheduled for Benton St. expansion project in Eldorado, Ill.
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, June 7 for the Benton Street expansion and improvement project.
Illinois Senator Dale Fowler will be joining other local officials for the event at 3 p.m.
The street is located in front of Ferrell Hospital, the second largest employer in Eldorado.
As part of the renovations, the emergency room access was upgraded and there was a new main parking lot for the hospital.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.