Red Cross and River Radio team up for St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive

The American Red Cross, River Radio and the St. Louis Cardinals are teaming up to hold a summer blood drive on Friday, June 18.
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross, River Radio and the St. Louis Cardinals are teaming up to hold a summer blood drive on Friday, June 18.

There will be donation locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Perryville and Anna (Illinois).

  • Osage Community Center, 1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 63701
  • Sikeston Elks Lodge #2319, 349 Dona, Sikeston, Mo. 63801
  • Perryville Elks Lodge, 921 N. Perryville, Perryville, Mo. 63775
  • Main Street Center, 400 S. Main, Anna, Ill. 62906

The blood drive will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a limited-edition St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt, while supplies last.

“We are so happy to partner with River Radio on this blood drive,” said Joe Zydlo, regional communications manager, Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “We know the Cardinals brand extends throughout the region and hope to have a great turnout at this drive. With presentation numbers on the decline we really need the community to continue to step up and make blood donation an important part of their summer.”

