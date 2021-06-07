Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. Korean War soldier’s remains identified

Army Sgt. Lloyd A. Alumbaugh, 21, of Jasper, was killed during the Korean War. He was accounted...
Army Sgt. Lloyd A. Alumbaugh, 21, of Jasper, was killed during the Korean War. He was accounted for on April 21.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Mo. (KFVS) - The remains of a Korean War soldier from Missouri have been identified.

Army Sgt. Lloyd A. Alumbaugh, 21, of Jasper, was killed during the Korean War. He was accounted for on April 21.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Alumbaugh was a member of Ambulance Company, 7th Medical Battalion, 7th Infantry Division in late 1950.

He was reported missing in action on November 28, 1950 when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June, North Korea turned over 55 boxes that reportedly contained the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on August 1, 2018, and were sent to the DPAA lab for identification.

To identify Alumbaugh’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis.

According to DPAA, Alumbaugh’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with others who are still missing from the Korean War. They said a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Alumbaugh will be buried on June 25 in Reeds, Mo.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep on Rend Lake Dam.
1 dead in motorcycle, Jeep crash on Rend Lake Dam
Rain is headed our way (Source: Pixabay)
FIRST ALERT: Rain moving into the Heartland
A crash is blocking a portion of I-24 in McCracken County.
I-24 eastbound back open after crash
A person shows displays two swords at the Cape Anime Con 2021 event.
Cape Anime Con 2021 kicks off in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, June 7 for the Benton Street expansion and improvement...
Benton St. expansion project in Eldorado, Ill. underway
Bicycle Enthusiasts from all over the country will be in Missouri next week to ride around the...
Bicycle Across Missouri to start June 14
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Dry cleaners making a comeback
Dry cleaners making a comeback
Benton Street expansion and improvement project
Benton Street expansion and improvement project