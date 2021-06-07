Mo. Korean War soldier’s remains identified

JASPER, Mo. (KFVS) - The remains of a Korean War soldier from Missouri have been identified.

Army Sgt. Lloyd A. Alumbaugh, 21, of Jasper, was killed during the Korean War. He was accounted for on April 21.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Alumbaugh was a member of Ambulance Company, 7th Medical Battalion, 7th Infantry Division in late 1950.

He was reported missing in action on November 28, 1950 when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June, North Korea turned over 55 boxes that reportedly contained the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on August 1, 2018, and were sent to the DPAA lab for identification.

To identify Alumbaugh’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis.

According to DPAA, Alumbaugh’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with others who are still missing from the Korean War. They said a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Alumbaugh will be buried on June 25 in Reeds, Mo.

