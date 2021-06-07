Jackson Co. Health Dept. announces vaccination program for homebound residents

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department announced a program to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to residents who are home bound.

The health department said specific eligibility qualifications will apply.

Only residents who rarely or never leave their home, or those who’s transport would require a significantly taxing effort, are eligible for this service. It’s available for those 12 years old and older.

No fees apply, and insurance information is not collected.

If you are a homebound Jackson County resident who needs a COVID-19 vaccination, or their care giver, call 618-684-3143, Ext. 111.

Health department officials say you should be prepared to leave the caregiver’s name and contact information, the patient’s name and address.

They said this service will be available for a limited time.

The Jackson County Health Department does offer curbside service for vaccinations for those with mobility issues, but who can leave home. You can call 618-684-3143, Ext. 150 for more information.

