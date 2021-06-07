Heartlanders gather in Du Quoin for Street Machine Nationals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of car lovers visited Du Quoin this weekend for the Street Machine Nationals. They traveled to show off and view some nice rides

The weekend long event took place at the Du Quoin state fairgrounds, for the first time since 2019. Bringing nearly 8,000 folks out to the show

“It’s as exactly 30 years later I’m debuting number two,” Wally Elder said.

Last year the Street Machine Nationals did not happen due to COVID-19. This year people are showing up in big way.

A St. Louis native, Elder, is debuting a car, almost identical to the one they debuted and sold 30 years ago. “I was like, you know what this is actually 30 years later, I got to make it this year, this is the year to debut it.”

Like Elder, many people from all over the country came to visit and participate again. As over 1,000 more people were present from 2019

“This is a significant driver to the local economy. They fill up all the hotels in town and fill up all the restaurants,” Jon Moore, Bonnier Corp Executive VP said.

Moore said the show helps bring more people to Du Quoin and its businesses.

“We walk into restaurants and they say it great to have you guys here, so that part of it has been really exciting and it feels good to be back,” Moore said.

Those who came to view the nice rides, said they are happy to finally get out the house.

“I get tired of being stuck inside all the time. So, it’s nice to see people out, it’s nice to see people enjoying themselves,” Rhonda Ford said.

Like many things, this event was taken from people. Moore said this year they can get back to what they enjoy.

“We all learned through this to appreciate the things that we love and can do and this is a part of that,” Moore said.

The event will conclude Sunday at the Du Quoin State Fair Grounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can buy tickets online and at the gate.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.