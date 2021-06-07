Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade

The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants.
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.(WLUC Newsroom)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan care facility brought some cheer into the lives of its residents with a drive thru parade on Monday afternoon. The parade happened at the Iron County Medical Care Facility and Victorian Heights assisted living, both located in Crystal Falls. The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants. Participants decorated their vehicles, made signs, and waved and cheered, bringing cheer and summer joy to the facility.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Rain is headed our way (Source: Pixabay)
FIRST ALERT: Rain moving into the Heartland
A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep on Rend Lake Dam.
1 dead in motorcycle, Jeep crash on Rend Lake Dam
A crash is blocking a portion of I-24 in McCracken County.
I-24 eastbound back open after crash
A person shows displays two swords at the Cape Anime Con 2021 event.
Cape Anime Con 2021 kicks off in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, June 7 for the Benton Street expansion and improvement...
Benton St. expansion project in Eldorado, Ill. underway
Bicycle Enthusiasts from all over the country will be in Missouri next week to ride around the...
Bicycle Across Missouri to start June 14
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Dry cleaners making a comeback
Dry cleaners making a comeback
Benton Street expansion and improvement project
Benton Street expansion and improvement project