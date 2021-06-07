City of Jackson to hold annual 4th of July celebration

Heartland Votes
The City of Jackson will hold its annual 4th of July celebration at the Jackson City Park.
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson will hold its annual 4th of July celebration at the Jackson City Park.

This day of family fun is open to the public and will take place on Sunday, July 4th, from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The celebration will begin with a 5K walk/run.

There will also be music, a car show and multiple food vendors.

Mud volleyball will also return this year with another double-elimination co-ed tournament.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Admission and parking is free.

Click here for a full schedule of activities.

