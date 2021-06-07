Carbondale Police investigating shots fired incident

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened on Saturday.

On June 5, at approximately 2:51 a.m., City of Carbondale Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of West College Street.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned shots were fired by unknown suspect(s).

No injuries have been reported, but officers did locate damage to two buildings and a parked car.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.