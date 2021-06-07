Bicycle Across Missouri to start June 14

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Bicycle Enthusiasts from all over the country will be in Missouri next week to ride around the Show-Me-State.

Bicycle Across Missouri will start June 14 in Butler County.

“This is the sixth ride that we actually started in 2015,” said Greg Wood.

Greg Wood is the Event Director for Bicycle Across Missouri.

He says the Big Bam is an annual event where cyclists ride in different locations around the state.

“Were expecting about 165 cyclists coming in from 21 states from as far away as California and South Carolina,” he said.

Cyclists start in Poplar Bluff next Monday.

“The towns we will be staying all night, starting with Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, and then Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Farmington, and then St Genevieve,” he said.

The cyclist are expected to be in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 15.

Cyclists will stay at Arena Park located on Kiwanis Drive and Kingshighway.

The city of Cape Girardeau arranged for shuttle services to give cyclists the opportunity to experience different areas of Cape Girardeau.

Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse Restaurant will host more than 300 cyclist.

The event will also include music for the cyclists and the public in downtown Cape.

A supports staff is following the cyclist.

In addition to transporting camping gear, they will also provide food and water to the cyclists.

“By the time they are all done and make their whole week here in Missouri they created quite a bit of an economic impact,” said Wood.

Bicycling Across Missouri will cover nearly 300 miles over the five day period.

