Benefit race held for injured Ste. Genevieve officer

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - Racers hit the racetracks in Ste. Genevieve to help raise money for a recovering police officer.

“I hate to see that happen to any of our city officers,” said Keith Skaggs, racing series promotor.

Back in April, a man threw a Molotov cocktail at Ste. Genevieve Police Officer Pete Unverferth, leaving him with severe burns.

“We’ve got a small town and everybody knows Pete,” Skaggs said.

That small town is turned out for the Ste. Genevieve Fair Racing Series. All proceeds from this event will go to Officer Unverferth and his family to help cover medical costs, according to Skaggs.

“Since it was one of our local officers that got hurt, we decided to do one for local city officers. Pete has been out of work for a long time who know how long,” Skaggs said.

Jayson Pullins, a participant in the race and Ste. Genevieve native, called what happened to Unverferth a tragedy. He said he’s happy to see the community and others supporting the recovering officer.

“There’s a couple of guys that I know from Ste. Gen., like myself, that have raced here. We’ve got that are actually coming from out of state,” Pullins said.

Like Larry Jones, a first responder who traveled from Illinois for the race.

“He’s a first responder just like I am and we support each other,” Jones said.

Skaggs said they plan to organize more events with the community for Officer Unverferth.

“I know Pete personally and he’s a real good guy. We’re doing this for Pete and his family,” Skaggs said.

