1 dead in motorcycle, Jeep crash on Rend Lake Dam

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep on Rend Lake Dam.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 8:15 p.m. on June 4 about a traffic crash on the dam.

They say the preliminary investigation showed the Jeep was going eastbound on the dam, and the motorcycle driver, also going eastbound, did not see that the Jeep had slowed.

The motorcycle hit the back of the Jeep and the driver was ejected.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, identified as 44-year-old Chad J. Robertson, of Benton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding agencies include the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Abbott EMS, Sesser Fire Department and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

