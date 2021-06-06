Tennis tournament raises awareness and money for American Cancer Society

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A tennis tournament is helping out with cancer research and raising awareness.

It’s all thanks to the 24th annual All Cancer Erased tennis tournament and some help from the City of Jackson Parks & Recreation Department.

This tournament is designed to promote health and awareness of cancer.

Thirty-two participants from four states started competition on Saturday at the Notre Dame tennis complex in Cape Girardeau.

The championship rounds will be on Sunday.

Jackson Parks and Recreation Director Shane Anderson said it’s all for fun and it is helping a good cause.

“The tennis players feel really good about coming in and playing, as well as, a lot of them write separate checks as a donation check to the American Cancer Society and that’s a really good spirit,” Jackson Parks & Recreation Director Shane Anderson said. “We do raise money, not a large amount of money but it’s a spirit in the raising of the money.”

They raised about $500 at this year’s event.

Sponsors of the event were Kin-Tec Industries and the Southeast Missouri Hospital Healthpoint Fitness.

