Redhawks season ends in NCAA Tournament

By Adam King
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO’s season ended today in a 21-0 loss to Southern Mississippi in the Oxford Regional.

The Redhawks fell Friday to Ole Miss 6 - 3 leading to them playing in the loser bracket.

They faced 2 seed Southern Mississippi in the loser bracket game allowing 6 home runs in them game.

SEMO won the OVC regular season and tournament title this year.

Their appearance in the NCAA Tournament was their first since 2016.

