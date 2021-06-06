Redhawks season ends in NCAA Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO’s season ended today in a 21-0 loss to Southern Mississippi in the Oxford Regional.

The Redhawks fell Friday to Ole Miss 6 - 3 leading to them playing in the loser bracket.

They faced 2 seed Southern Mississippi in the loser bracket game allowing 6 home runs in them game.

SEMO won the OVC regular season and tournament title this year.

Their appearance in the NCAA Tournament was their first since 2016.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.