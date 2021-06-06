KY 1438/Lovelaceville-Florence Station Rd West in McCracken Co. back open

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of KY 1438/Lovelaceville-Florence Station Road West has re-opend to traffic.

KY 1438/Lovelaceville-Florence Station Road had been blocked by a downed tree near the Coleman Cut Road intersection near the 1.2 mile marker.

KYTC personnel have removed the tree.

The site is cleared and the roadway opened to normal traffic flow.

