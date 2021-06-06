Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Wet pattern to bring occasional showers, storms....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southerly flow will be bringing us an extended period of wet and humid weather over the next several days. This will be aided by a weak upper system moving up out of Texas. It will be hard to time the scattered showers, but the heaviest downpours will likely be in the warmer hours of the afternoons and evenings. This is not a ‘severe storm’ type pattern, but a few strong storms with very heavy rain will be likely at times. Some training of heavy rain could cause localized flooding, especially Monday and Tuesday. Temps will be held down by clouds and showers, but humidity levels will be high.

The pattern should begin to dry out by about Thursday and Friday as a weak upper trough moves away to the northeast, and we get into a drier westerly flow. However, it will be warmer and very humid. And the longer range is actually looking a bit more comfortable, as an upper ridge builds just to our west. This should result in warm but drier and less humid conditions for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Rain is headed our way (Source: Pixabay)
FIRST ALERT: Rain moving into the Heartland
A crash is blocking a portion of I-24 in McCracken County.
I-24 eastbound back open after crash
A person shows displays two swords at the Cape Anime Con 2021 event.
Cape Anime Con 2021 kicks off in Cape Girardeau
The Paducah Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened overnight.
Paducah Police investigating 2 overnight shootings

Latest News

Your First Alert morning forecast 6/7.
First Alert morning forecast 6/7
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking more scattered storms today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/6/2021
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/6/2021
First Alert Weather @ 5 p.m. 6/6/2021
First Alert Weather @ 5 p.m. 6/6/2021