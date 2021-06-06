First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Southerly flow will be bringing us an extended period of wet and humid weather over the next several days. This will be aided by a weak upper system moving up out of Texas. It will be hard to time the scattered showers, but the heaviest downpours will likely be in the warmer hours of the afternoons and evenings. This is not a ‘severe storm’ type pattern, but a few strong storms with very heavy rain will be likely at times. Some training of heavy rain could cause localized flooding, especially Monday and Tuesday. Temps will be held down by clouds and showers, but humidity levels will be high.

The pattern should begin to dry out by about Thursday and Friday as a weak upper trough moves away to the northeast, and we get into a drier westerly flow. However, it will be warmer and very humid. And the longer range is actually looking a bit more comfortable, as an upper ridge builds just to our west. This should result in warm but drier and less humid conditions for next weekend.

