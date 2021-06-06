Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Humid, showery pattern to start the week....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
An upper trough slowly lifting out of the southern plains will keep our weather warm, humid and showery for the first half of the work week. Shower and thunderstorm activity will likely peak on Monday and Tuesday as the system approaches....and then start to decrease Wednesday and Thursday as the system moves away and weakens. Per SPC, this is not a ‘severe storm’ type pattern, but there is a concern about some locally heavy rainfall over the next few days. Showers and storms will likely peak during the afternoon hours due to daytime heating.

Later in the week we’ll gradually dry out and warm up again....as we get more sun and fewer showers. By Friday we’ll likely be very warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s and dew points near 70....and just isolated thunderstorm. In fact, forecast models continue to develop an upper ridge next weekend over the plains, putting us in a warm but slightly less humid northwest flow pattern....so next weekend could be a fairly pleasant early summer weekend.

