FIRST ALERT: Rain moving into the Heartland

(KFVS) - The Heartland will experience an extended period of wet and humid weather over the next several days.

Flooding is possible, especially on Monday and Tuesday.

Temps will be held down by clouds and showers, but humidity levels will be high.

The pattern should begin to dry out by about Thursday and Friday.

However, it will be warmer and very humid.

Looking ahead, the weather seems to become a bit more comfortable.

We should have drier and less humid conditions next weekend.

