Fire department looking for more help in southern Illinois

TAMMS, Ill. (KFVS) - A volunteer fire department is looking for numerous firefighters to help on calls

Tamms Fire Rescue is down a few firefighters and is looking to fill at least seven positions from the area. They said they will train on site.

These positions include firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and emergency medical responders.

Tamms Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Michael Honey said the more firefighters they have, the more opportunity to staff some personnel at the station for a quicker response time.

“Most of us work 8-hour jobs each day so there’s times when the station is not covered,” Honey said. “So if we have more daytime help or evenings that would backfill the station, make a quicker response, even for other departments in our area as well.”

They posted online they are looking for people from the Tamms, Elco and Sandusky area.

“You know we like to be out the door within two minutes,” Honey said. “We like to be out of the station in two minutes with an engine or a tinder. If someone is here at the station, that would help our on scene time as well.”

Honey also said other fire departments in the area are in need of more help as well.

If you are interested in becoming a firefighter, or other personnel, you can apply at the firehouse, city hall or call the Tamms Fire Rescue at 618-747-2141 for more information.

