Watkins Wildlife Rehab holds open house

SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Watkins Wildlife Rehab facility educated people at their open house on Saturday.

Hundreds of people poured into the facility to catch a glimpse of some sick, injured or orphaned wildlife in their sanctuary.

Watkins Wildlife Rehab is based just north of Sedgewickville and has had more than 50 years of experience rehabilitating the wildlife and reintroducing them back into their wild.

The goal was to educate and answer any questions people might have about the wildlife and have a fun time while doing so.

“We’re trying to educate people a little bit about them. For instance, the coyote; everybody thinks the only good coyote is a dead coyote,” Watkins Wildlife Rehab Owner John Watkins said. “We did studies on them and find out about 95% of their diet is mice, moles, snakes and large insects.”

Watkins was around talking to people about the many assortment of animals he had on the sanctuary.

“There’s a lot of people that think they know a lot about these animals but when you really get in and study them, everything is good for something. God put everything on this Earth,” Watkins said.

“They help so many people so it’s good to see people giving back, hopefully making donations and helping them to continue to care for so many animals,” Bollinger County Veterinary Service Dr. Liza Jones said.

Watkins Wildlife Rehab is a federally licensed non-profit organization. 100% of the donations raised from this event go back to animals.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.